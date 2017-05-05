The south pole is melting at only a third of the rate “scientists” have been saying it has

New research suggests ice flow among the glaciers on the southern Antarctic Peninsula isn’t as dramatic as previously estimated. Glacial flow has increased since the 1990s, glaciologists at Leeds University found, but only a third as much as what was previously reported by scientists at the University of Bristol. “Dramatic changes have been reported in this part of Antarctica, so we took a closer look at how its glaciers have evolved using 25 years of satellite measurements dating back to the early 1990s,” Leeds researcher Anna Hogg said in a news release.

Isn’t that cool? They actually checked on the assertion made by “scientists” and found there was no basis to their inflated and scary numbers.

Bristol researchers reported significant ice loss and glacial thinning using a different set of satellite observations, but Hogg and her colleagues say their measurements don’t agree with such an interpretation. The latest study, published this week in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, suggests most of the glaciers in the region of the Antarctic Peninsula known as Palmer Land are still moving relatively slowly and have only accelerated slightly over the last two decades. “It’s possible that it has snowed less in this part of Antarctica in recent years — that would also cause the glaciers to thin and lose mass, but it’s a not a signal of dynamical imbalance,” said Leeds researcher Andrew Shepherd.

Damn. Nothing to panic about.

But let’s not stop planning for a good meter in sea level rises by the end of the century now.

I may be a layperson, but of the largest mass of ice on the planet is melting at two thirds of the rate we have been expecting, aren’t we just getting a bit ahead of ourselves predicting substantial sea level rises?

– UPI