I thought it used to be three strikes and you’re out?

It is amazing how many strikes you get when Steve Joyce covers your ass.

The National Party spent $4800 on the music used in their 2014 campaign ad – music which as been labelled a “blatant rip-off” of Eminem’s hit rap song Lose Yourself. The campaign manager for the election that year, Jo de Joux, gave evidence in the High Court at Wellington this afternoon, saying the party sought “complete assurances” there was no risk of copyright infringement when using the track Eminem Esque in their campaign video.

Oh no, its Jo de Joux…things are going to go wrong.

When the clip was played to staff, one suggested the song sounded like Eminem’s Lose Yourself, and de Joux was concerned about the association with the rapper as he had been associated with hate speech at the time, she told the court. She also asked the production company that sourced the track for them to make sure it was safe for the party to use the music.

I bet she didn’t “ask”, I bet she did what she normally does and shrieked down the phone at them like she does to MPs.

Marketing consultant Peter Moore, who was part of the production company set up for that year’s election campaign, said he made a number of enquiries and was informed the party would not be at risk. He was told if the party legally bought the music from a production library and it held an Apra Amcos licence, it would be fine. He said he was “embarrassed” to be asking the different groups about the safety of using the track. “[They] couldn’t understand why I was asking about the appropriateness of using production music if they come from a recognised production library. “I think they though I should have known this, with my experience in the industry.” De Joux said continued media comment on the song being similar to Lose Yourself was “unhelpful at a time when the party was trying to publicise its policies”. The party decided to change the music to keep the ad from distracting people from the campaign.

How many chances or strikes does this woman get.

Strike one: GST cock up in 2005 election camapaign. Saved by Joyce who took the rap.

Strike two: Screaming at MPs on conference calls, in meetings, in front of other people. Worked for Joyce so got away with all.

Strike three: Northland debacle. Saved by Joyce who took the rap.

Strike four: Lose yourself. If only she would.

Strike five: Mana byelection. To be fair, no one could have won that one. She could have lost without yelling at MPs but grace has never been part of her make up.

Strike six: The dreadful and awful campaign of Vic Crone.

Strike seven: Mt Roskill loss. Saved by Joyce, he took the blame.

So many strikes it appears they are using Special Olympics rules, where everyone gets a medal for participating.

Though in fairness to National, they probably feel sorry for Labour and want to keep her so they don’t thrash Labour by too much.

But Steve Joyce should have learned by now. De Joux screws things up and they always end badly.

She really doesn’t have a winning streak, more like an unbroken losing streak. Crosby|Textor must despair allowing her to say she is their local in country expert.

I didn’t include her attempt to sue me or the fact the entire caucus except Steve Joyce hate her.

-NZ Herald