Transagenda Old Media

Guest post

Mark Twain once coined the phrase “Never pick a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel” – clearly talking of newspapers and their ability to influence opinion and entire populations.

That was back in the late 1800’s. Newspapers and radio and then later, TV, used to hold vast amounts of ability to “influence”. (Ever wonder why they’re called TV and radio “Programmes”) Yet in only a few short decades, that ability to retain an audience and influence people, is dying a withering and painful Corporate death. The rapid pace of technology advances gave most of us in the developed World, instant and immediate access to so much potential information never before possible in the history of mankind… and all from our hand held phone.

Gluttonous, old media Corporations have been slowly failing since the birth of the internet… and it’s taken them this long in NZ to finally face up to reality.

Special legislation or permissions won’t fix over-bloated, tired business models filled with individuals drunk on their own hubris and sense of entitlement. But rapid technology changes certainly will do… and will continue to do so. It’s called continuous improvement. Welcome to 2017 StuffMe… and the political Left with your fake news.

The media were the “Checks & Balances” to the political, ruling class in our form of democracy. Supposedly to keep the politicians honest, focused and spending our tax money wisely. Media were even given special privileges via laws, protections and legislation to help them do so.

Fast forward a 100 years or so since Mr. Twain and the same media and politicians largely function under the same tired “frameworks” built, patched over, renovated and white-washed many a time over during those same intervening years. Even with more legislated powers through strengthened laws and better tools from technology, somehow now, instead of media holding the politicians to account, they’re now inter-marrying …and marrying each other’s sisters’ things have become so cosy & incestuous.

Which completely exposes the obvious flaws in the tired, outdated, and superseded “checks & balances” system democracies in the developed World have today. These same flaws that have been patched up, wallpapered over, whitewashed again and again, are today in 2017, groaning under the labouring weight of tired systems and outdated frameworks that are not fit for purpose for keeping pace with the realities of modern life, both in media and politics. Hence the StuffMe application for legislative resuscitation approval, instead of constant improvement and delivering products customers are happy to pay for.

Bloated media Corporations can take some solace though, by reflecting back on the angst the stable boys and horse and buggy manufacturers suffered with the invention of the motorcar. The world isn’t coming to an end… it’s only improving… unless you have a stable filled with tired old lame horses that is.

Getting back to the cosy relationship between media & politics – and in particular the Left in politics – we all know what happens in happily married, consensual environments… eventually you get offspring.

Gone are the “checks and balances” when both sides are now so friendly they’re marrying each other and each other’s sisters’. The results we see today from decades of incestuous media and political fraternising are quite ugly, transagenda offspring.

Today; Western culture is attacked and constantly subjected to the leftie transagenda narrative. And we know this for fact, because we only have to look back at our last elections’ media coverage and attempted “political hits” from our very own transagenda old media so very cosy with the political Left.

Yet, the NZ experience was nothing compared to the immense scale of the coordinated transagenda old media attacks with the US Election on Trump. Not really on Republicans or the Right…. But Trump, Trump, Trump…

Our very own public broadcaster and former Labour Party office outpost demonstrate their complete lack of balance by syndicating to Clinton News Network for any USA news. Why not the other end, or the middle of the political spectrum for some balance? Will the BSA eventually issue a directive to the tax payer funded TVNZ insisting on balanced reporting instead of constantly airing CNN and pushing the Leftie CNN agenda?

Would TVNZ cry a whinge-fest at a BSA directive to air US news from Fox News instead of CNN, thereby exposing the blatant bias TVNZ currently demonstrates with each CNN article it choose to air? Would the ensuing whinge-fest only highlight the current dismal abilities the BSA has today with ensuring balanced reporting by the tax payer funded State broadcaster?

As the General Election draws closer, I will be ever mindful of the subtle and not so subtle transagenda messages the biased MSM are attempting to push to the public via their various “Programmes”. Because, after all, September 23rd is not that far away and it always pays to be aware of attempted manipulations from the Corporate MSM.

– blokeintakapuna