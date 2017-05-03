Trump delivers: Travel ban working with 40 percent drop in visas from ban countries

Truth Revolt reports:

President Donald Trump’s first 100 days have yielded some promising fruit, with Reuters reporting that his travel ban has created a 40 percent decrease in travel visas from the countries listed.

In March 2017, only 3,200 non-immigrant visas were given to citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Conversely, 5,700 were issued on average per month during the 2016 fiscal year.

Reuters noted that the State Department “did not release data on the total number of all types of visa applications, so it is unclear whether the lower number of temporary visas for citizens of the seven countries is because of a higher rate of rejections or other factors, such as fewer applicants or slower processing times.”

William Stock, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, speculated if people were being outright denied visas or avoiding applying out of fear of denial.

“Either there are many fewer people applying because they believe they will be denied, or a much higher rate of denials is already happening even though the executive orders have been blocked,” he said.

Kiyanoush Razaghi, a Maryland-based immigration attorney, concurred with that sentiment. Ultimately, travelers sense the negativity in the air.

“That’s a fundamental change that I am seeing, at least in the community and among the clients that I have,” said Razaghi. “They have a general feeling that now is not a good time to apply for a visa.”