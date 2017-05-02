When did Wallace become a member of the cast of The Muppet Show?

Andrew Little looks remarkably like Wallace from Wallace and Gromit, but yesterday Labour had to delay their list ranking release because of a complete stuff up involving Willie Jackson.

Jackson isn’t happy with his list ranking and has been kicking up a stink.

A pledge Labour leader Andrew Little made to new candidate Willie Jackson has come under the spotlight after the party delayed releasing its list. Jackson was told by Little he would be backed for a high list position, but when the broadcaster learned his ranking he booked a ticket to Wellington to talk to party figures face-to-face. Jackson’s unhappiness contributed to Labour delaying the release of the list 24 hours until Tuesday morning, after a hastily-called meeting by the council committee. Former party president Mike Williams has told Radio New Zealand he understands another reason for delay was a concern the highest placed Maori candidate, Willow-Jean Prime, was only at 12 or 15. Prime is the party’s Northland candidate. Labour’s six MPs in Maori seats have opted to go off the list and stake their re-election on winning their electorate. The overall percentage of party vote and number of seats won determines how many candidates are elected from a party’s list. Crucially, Labour has committed to having women make up at least 50 per cent of its caucus, and the committee must consider that aim when selecting the list. It is understood new women candidates will be placed in winnable list positions. They could include Maungakiekie candidate Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Prime and East Coast candidate Kiri Allan. Little is also keen to rectify the lack of diversity amongst MPs, meaning Raymond Huo, who returned as a list MP after the Mt Albert by-election in February, will be given a winnable placing. Other current MPs reliant on the list include Foreign Affairs spokesman David Parker and veteran and Speaker aspirant Trevor Mallard. It is understood Mallard will be returned if Labour’s party vote matches current polling of around 30 per cent.

Mallard is screwed. Labour won’t get anywhere near to 30% for him to stay in parliament.

Labour has also rejected Jackson’s complaint. He’s staying at 21…and it is an unwinnable position.

The Labour Party’s ruling council has rejected Willie Jackson’s bid to go up in the party’s list rankings, an insider has told Newshub. The council dismissed Mr Jackson’s bid. The insider said Mr Jackson will remain ranked at 21 on the list below two women, Willow-Jean Prime and Kiri Allen. Mr Jackson had complained about the ranking, forcing the announcement of the list be delayed until Tuesday. A crisis meeting to discuss the matter was called off after Mr Jackson chose not to pursue it further.

I always said the Labour party should declare a crisis so it could solve its problems.

Little may look like Wallace but in reality his alter-ego muppet is Gonzo. Every time he blows his trumpet it goes wrong.