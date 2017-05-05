Was April wet?

The final weather tallies for April have confirmed the month was as wet as it felt, with most North Island towns receiving more than twice their normal amount of rainfall.

Whangaparoa, north of Auckland, was dumped with 319mm over the month – an incredible 452 per cent of normal April rainfall – while several other places received 300 per cent of the usual amount, according to just-released official figures.

Warkworth, Whangaparaoa, Te Puke, Taupo, Martinborough, Hawera, Ohakune and Waiouru all recorded their wettest April ever, while Whitianga, Matamata, Hamilton, Dannevirke, Palmerston North, Levin, Stratford and Kaikohe came close to record levels.

Across the North Island, only northern and western Northland escaped the unseasonable deluge, receiving between 80 and 119 per cent of normal.

The highest amount of rainfall of any single day was the 186mm that doused Te Puke on April 4.

The northern and eastern South Island also received widespread rainfall in excess of 200 per cent of normal, with a couple of locations picking up more than 300 per cent of normal.

Conversely, much of the South Island’s West Coast saw near to above-normal amounts and most of Southland and Queenstown-Lakes received below-normal levels.