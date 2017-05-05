Was April wet?

The final weather tallies for April have confirmed the month was as wet as it felt, with most North Island towns receiving more than twice their normal amount of rainfall.
Whangaparoa, north of Auckland, was dumped with 319mm over the month – an incredible 452 per cent of normal April rainfall – while several other places received 300 per cent of the usual amount, according to just-released official figures.
Warkworth, Whangaparaoa, Te Puke, Taupo, Martinborough, Hawera, Ohakune and Waiouru all recorded their wettest April ever, while Whitianga, Matamata, Hamilton, Dannevirke, Palmerston North, Levin, Stratford and Kaikohe came close to record levels.
Across the North Island, only northern and western Northland escaped the unseasonable deluge, receiving between 80 and 119 per cent of normal.
The highest amount of rainfall of any single day was the 186mm that doused Te Puke on April 4.
The northern and eastern South Island also received widespread rainfall in excess of 200 per cent of normal, with a couple of locations picking up more than 300 per cent of normal.
Conversely, much of the South Island’s West Coast saw near to above-normal amounts and most of Southland and Queenstown-Lakes received below-normal levels.
I’m well and truly over rain for a bit. It got to one stage where seeing the sun felt weird because of the large number of rain filled days in a row.
Most centres saw the bulk of their April rainfall during two events: the passing remnants of Cyclone Debbie in early April, which later led to the flooding of Edgecumbe on April 6, and the mid-month arrival of ex-Cyclone Cook, which hammered much of the North Island.
These tropical air masses also delivered very warm temperatures to much of the North Island, and further led to a very wet month for the northern and eastern South Island.
The majority of the North Island experienced well above average (high than 1.20C above average) or above average (0.51 to 1.20C above average) temperatures in April.
Of the six main centres in April 2017, Tauranga was the wettest and sunniest, Christchurch was the coolest and least sunny, Auckland was the warmest, and Dunedin was the driest.
One thing I have been impressed by and is worth pointing out: none of the usual suspects have blamed Climate Change. Is this because they forgot or is the media finally refusing to push that ridiculous cause?
– NZ Herald
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.