Whaleoil affected by strike action

I regret to inform readers that in the absence of senior management, strike action has been called for on the weekend.

Pete,

The F Yu union regrets to advise that as a result of a breakdown in negotiations, Helpdesk staff will be on strike for the duration of the Game Bird Season Opening Weekend.

The union are disappointed that a 100% increase in hourly rate, improved allowances and working conditions has been rejected by Whale Oil management.

Following opening weekend, we will settle for a 75% increase and look forward to negotiating in good faith. If this is not acceptable to management, we will bore you all to tears with endless quotes from Das Kapital and stuff.

Further industrial action can be avoided by your acceptance of our ransom demands. Or you can wait until Monday when the team are fully recovered from a weekend away shooting, playing up and generally making nuisances of themselves.

Regards, Ewwbl

F Yu Union Representative

Just goes to show. These unions always hit you at times when you can least afford industrial action.