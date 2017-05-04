Winston signals tax cuts

Winston Peters has signalled his support for tax cuts.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has signalled support for cutting taxes during a speech to a business audience in Wellington today.

He said the party wanted a designated unit within IRD to work on a simpler tax system for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

The party had a team working on policy for cutting tax rates whilst expanding the tax base and collecting tax which is currently not paid by multinationals.

“We are not waiting for some nebulous OECD report on this,” he told the Chamber of Commerce.

“We intend to take action as a priority and because more businesses in New Zealand will be paying tax, your tax rates will come down, not go up.”

Peters said the party would be announcing a comprehensive range of policies to support businesses.