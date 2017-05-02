Word of the day

The word for today is…
guise (noun) – 1. Outward appearance or aspect; semblance.
2. False appearance; pretense.
3. Mode of dress; garb.
4. (Obsolete) Custom; habit.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Late 13th century, “style or fashion of attire,” from Old French guise “manner, fashion, way,” from Frankish *wisa or some similar Germanic source, from Proto-Germanic *wison “appearance, form, manner,” from *wissaz (source also of Old High German wisa “manner, wise”), from PIE root *weid- “to see.” Sense of “assumed appearance” is from 1660s, from earlier meaning “mask, disguise” (circa 1500).
