Word of the day

by Korau on May 3, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

hypnosis (noun) – 1. An artificially induced altered state of consciousness, characterised by heightened suggestibility and receptivity to direction.
2. Hypnotism.
3. A sleeplike condition.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1869, “the coming on of sleep,” coined (as an alternative to hypnotism) from hypno- “sleep” + -osis “condition.” But the distinction was not sustained, and by 1880 hypnosis was being used of artificially induced conditions.

 

