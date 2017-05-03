Word of the day

The word for today is…

hypnosis (noun) – 1. An artificially induced altered state of consciousness, characterised by heightened suggestibility and receptivity to direction.

2. Hypnotism.

3. A sleeplike condition.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1869, “the coming on of sleep,” coined (as an alternative to hypnotism) from hypno- “sleep” + -osis “condition.” But the distinction was not sustained, and by 1880 hypnosis was being used of artificially induced conditions.