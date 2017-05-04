Word of the day

The word for today is…

integrity (noun) – 1. Steadfast adherence to a strict moral or ethical code.

2. The state of being unimpaired; soundness.

3. The quality or condition of being whole or undivided; completeness.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Circa 1400, “innocence, blamelessness; chastity, purity,” from Old French integrité or directly from Latin integritatem (nominative integritas) “soundness, wholeness, completeness,” figuratively “purity, correctness, blamelessness,” from integer “whole” . Sense of “wholeness, perfect condition” is mid-15th century.