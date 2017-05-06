Word of the day

The word for today is…

karma (noun) – 1. (Hinduism & Buddhism) (a) The totality of a person’s actions and conduct during successive incarnations, regarded as causally influencing his or her destiny.

(b) The law or principle through which such influence is believed to operate.

2. Fate or destiny resulting from one’s previous actions.

3. (Informal) A distinctive aura, atmosphere, or feeling:

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1827, in Buddhism, the sum of a person’s actions in one life, which determines his form in the next; from Sanskrit karma “action, work, deed; fate,” related to Sanskrit krnoti, Avestan kerenaoiti “makes,” Old Persian kunautiy “he makes;” from PIE root *kwer- “to make, form”. “Latterly adopted by Western popular ‘meditative’ groups” . It is related to the second element in Sanskrit.