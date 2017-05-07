Word of the day

The word for today is…
lethargy (noun) – 1. (a) A lack of energy or vigor; sluggishness.
(b) A lack of interest or enthusiasm; apathy.
2. Medicine An abnormal state of drowsiness, as caused by disease or drugs.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Late 14th century, litarge, “state of prolonged torpor or inactivity, inertness of body or mind,” from Medieval Latin litargia, from Late Latin lethargia, from Greek lethargia “forgetfulness,” from lethargos “forgetful,” apparently etymologically “inactive through forgetfulness,” from lethe “a forgetting, forgetfulness” + argos “idle”. The form with -th- is from 1590s in English. The Medieval Latin word also is the source of Old French litargie (Modern French léthargie), Spanish and Italian letargia.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.