Word of the day

The word for today is…

lethargy (noun) – 1. (a) A lack of energy or vigor; sluggishness.

(b) A lack of interest or enthusiasm; apathy.

2. Medicine An abnormal state of drowsiness, as caused by disease or drugs.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Late 14th century, litarge, “state of prolonged torpor or inactivity, inertness of body or mind,” from Medieval Latin litargia, from Late Latin lethargia, from Greek lethargia “forgetfulness,” from lethargos “forgetful,” apparently etymologically “inactive through forgetfulness,” from lethe “a forgetting, forgetfulness” + argos “idle”. The form with -th- is from 1590s in English. The Medieval Latin word also is the source of Old French litargie (Modern French léthargie), Spanish and Italian letargia.