250,000 Green party voters can make the ultimate sacrifice

A $1 billion fund to invest in clean technology and infrastructure will be the “Kiwibank of the clean economy” and push New Zealand towards carbon neutrality by 2050, Green Party co-leader James Shaw says. Shaw unveiled the ambitious policy on day one of the Greens’ two-day annual conference in Auckland. Speaking to a room of about 250 party faithful, Shaw said the fund would be a magnet to attract private funding and channel it towards clean projects.

Shaw said a $100m line of credit would be provided over three years, paid for by the royalty rates on drilling. Establishing the fund would carry an upfront cost of $10m. Shaw said the Government funds would “act as a magnet” to attract private funds for investment to the tune of $1b. The fund would have a minimum target rate of return of five per cent, but Shaw expected it to be closer to seven or eight per cent.

HOW THE GREEN INVESTMENT FUND WORKS: * The Government kickstarts the fund with an initial injection of $100m * Private investors also contribute. [HOW? SOMEHOW?? – WO] Based on overseas funds, the Greens estimate the Government injection could generate up to $1b early on. * The fund lends money to organisations that have strong plans to build infrastructure or other projects that help to reduce New Zealand’s contribution to climate change. * A project gets funded and built * The organisation pays back its loan to Fund, over time. Or the Fund’s stake in the project gets sold off for a profit.

