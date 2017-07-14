It isn’t often you find a realistic politician.

This one is, even if he is a flake.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is unpopular — really unpopular. According to a poll about all 100 senators released Tuesday by Morning Consult, just 37 percent of registered voters in Arizona approve of their junior senator, compared with 45 percent who disapprove. That gives Flake a net approval rating of -8 percentage points, the worst of any senator. (Sen. John McCain, also of Arizona, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky both have higher disapproval ratings but better net approval ratings.)

Usually, polling numbers like that would be a big warning sign for a senator who is up for re-election in 2018, as Flake is. And yet, the Democratic field in the race doesn’t include anyone who has held elected office or a high government position (a common measure of candidate quality).

[…]

The most recent Morning Consult poll is no fluke. The polling firm has consistently had Flake’s approval ratings at lower levels than those of many other senators. Other surveys have also generally found Flake to have a relatively low approval rating. Flake even commented on one of the surveys in 2013, saying: “Given the public’s dim view of Congress in general, that probably puts me somewhere just below pond scum.” There’s still time for Flake to recover, but the consistently negative view that Arizonans have had of Flake suggest that the feelings expressed in the Morning Consult poll won’t just blow over.