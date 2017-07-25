Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Face it love, your Mum is a fraudster and you are entitled as she is
0

An abundance of childless leaders in Europe

by Whaleoil Staff on July 25, 2017 at 12:00pm

via the Tipline

As Emmanuel Macron moved toward his landslide victory in the French presidential election, the fashionable media outlets noticed a stunning reality about Europe’s current political leaders:

  • Macron, the newly elected French president, has no children.
  • German chancellor Angel Merkel has no children.
  • British prime minister Theresa May has no children.
  • Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni has no children.
  • Holland’s Mark Rutte, Sweden’s Stefan Löfven, Luxembour’s Xavier Bettel, Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon—all have no children.
  • Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, has no children.

So a grossly disproportionate number of the people making decisions about Europe’s future have no direct personal stake in that future.

 

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Print
53%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu