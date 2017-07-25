An abundance of childless leaders in Europe

via the Tipline

As Emmanuel Macron moved toward his landslide victory in the French presidential election, the fashionable media outlets noticed a stunning reality about Europe’s current political leaders:

Macron, the newly elected French president, has no children.

German chancellor Angel Merkel has no children.

British prime minister Theresa May has no children.

Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni has no children.

Holland’s Mark Rutte, Sweden’s Stefan Löfven, Luxembour’s Xavier Bettel, Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon—all have no children.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, has no children.

So a grossly disproportionate number of the people making decisions about Europe’s future have no direct personal stake in that future.