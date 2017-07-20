ACT (finally?) driving core messages

First, ACT makes a decent point about the farce around retirement age solutions
Labour has doubled down on their dishonest position on superannuation, pretending they can keep the age at 65 and ignore ballooning costs caused by an aging population, says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“It’s a joke. People of my generation know that we won’t be receiving the pension at 65. A raise in the age is a matter of when, not if, and politicians who deny this are lying to New Zealanders.
“Pumping more money into the Cullen Fund just feeds the beast. It means billions taken out of taxpayers’ pockets to indulge the delusion of Super at 65, which would cost us 7.9 per cent of GDP in 2060, compared to 4.8 per cent today.
“This money would be far better used to bolster failing infrastructure, or simply just left with the people who earned it.
“Meanwhile, National admits there’s a problem, but plans to delay any change for 20 years. That means we’ll be paying higher and higher taxes for today’s over-45s to retire early, before having that same right snatched away from us.
“Only ACT has credibility on Super. We’d confront costs by steadily raising the age, starting in 2020. It’s the responsible thing to do.”
and…
“Labour’s fiscal plan has no credibility,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “They’ve left themselves $10 billion for an election year lolly-scramble, but if they enter Government they’ll be squabbling with the Greens and New Zealand First over whose election promises get over the line.
“The Greens will tax productive Kiwis to fund lifestyle beneficiaries, and New Zealand First will use taxpayer resources to protect favoured industries. These policies will cause fiscal blowout.
“That means 40 per cent of every pay rise confiscated in tax, mortgage rates hitting 11 per cent, and jobs disappearing – all under a Labour-led Government.
“At least when National makes fat spending promises, voters can trust a stronger ACT to rein them in and leave more money with taxpayers.
“ACT says money generated by growing surpluses doesn’t necessarily have to be spent at all. We’ve already shown how we can improve funding to core services just by cutting existing waste.
I’m not sure ACT will have a whole lot of power to stop National’s ever-sliding drift to socialism, but at least you’ll know they’ll try to keep more of your own money in your pocket – today.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.