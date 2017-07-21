Advertisers continue to withdraw from Breitbart according to consumer activists

Being conservative may be counterculture and thereby cool these days but so-called Progressives continue to use advertising boycotts to try to financially cripple conservative new media outlets. Breitbart, fortunately, has wealthy backers but their revenue model needs to change as it is not sustainable if what the consumer activists claim is true.

…New data suggests a total of 935 companies have pulled advertising away from Breitbart, the pro-Trump enterprise founded by the President’s senior aide Stephen Bannon. Media and advertising watchdog Sleeping Giants has claimed corporations like Lufthansa, Kelloggs, and T-Mobile have severed their connections with the company and its ultra-conservative news website.

Sleeping giants is a lot more than just a media watch dog. They engage in consumer activism to cause and encourage boycotts of media like Breitbart.

The current ban on advertising appears to have stemmed from an incident in February, when Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to the University of California, Berkeley after it cancelled a planned speech by Milo Yiannopoulos. Yiannopoulos later resigned from Breitbart News after making controversial comments about paedophilia. Analysts from the campaign claim the latest figures show the ban on advertising is snowballing… -talkradio.co.uk

When Milo resigned, I commented on an article that said Breitbart had lost 100 advertisers which is 835 less than the number claimed now.

We have made no secret at Whaleoil of our desire to become New Zealand’s version of Breitbart or perhaps a cross between them and Canada’s Rebel Media who are equally fearless at taking on the MSM. Breitbart though could take a leaf out of Whaleoil’s book to avoid becoming financially vulnerable. After reading an article about the 100 advertisers who have boycotted them I now understand one reason why they may have decided to let Milo Yiannopoulos, their number one star and draw card fall on his sword. You cannot stand up to criticism and stay true to your beliefs if you are 100% reliant on income from those who disagree with you. You need most of your income to come from your supporters, not your detractors.

Attempting to appease the corporates by throwing Milo Yiannopoulos under the bus clearly hasn’t worked. If they had doubled down and stood by Milo while inviting subscriptions to Breitbart from supporters they may have been surprised by the response. Milo’s fans are loyal and I am one of them. I have purchased his book and I would have subscribed to Breitbart if they had offered a subscription model. Fans respect strength of character and standing up to bullies.

Breitbart needs to switch over to a subscription model and fast. Trying to become a toned down version of what they are to try to appease the Social Justice Bullies will never work. Trying to become more professional is not a bad thing but it will not prevent boycotts. Whaleoil became more professional years ago when we cleaned up our comment section but while it made us even more popular with readers it did nothing to appease those who want us shut down. The SJB’s smell blood in the water and now that they have successfully taken out Milo they will not stop. Breitbart needs to double down, not double back. They need to get most of their revenue from those who love what they do not those who oppose it.

When we started our subscription model we called it the Whaleoil 1000 club. Hundreds of loyal Whaleoilers have already joined it and we appreciate the support of every single one of you. If you have not already subscribed please consider doing so today. We don’t have wealthy financial backers like Breitbart to prop us up when the going gets tough but we do have you our dedicated fans. Thank you for helping us to grow Whaleoil. We couldn’t do it without you.