Advertising compliant but still a home wrecker

The Hawkes Bay Home wrecker, Anna Lorck, has changed her signs.

The photo above was from a source in Hawkes Bay, they report that all signs have been changed and instead of saying “Your Local MP” they now say “For a Local MP”.

Obviously the Advertising Standards Authority wasn’t having a bar of her excuses and they’ve forced a change.

I wonder if Labour will now issue an edict to all candidates that all signage and election materials must be checked with them first?

What this does show is that yet again labour can’t comply with long-held electoral laws.

If a party can’t comply with such simple laws they really have no business in running for office.