Anna Lorck has changed her signs *

“I’ve taken the point on board that I was not yet the local MP”, Anna Lorck said to Whaleoil, “so I have changed all my signs to be more factual.”

Ms Lorck said that the complaint to the Advertising Standards Association was “Fair enough”, and that it was a “pleasure” to now stand for Tukituki seat as “one of the new batch of fresh faces Labour are going to be needing when that creep Little finally gets the message”.