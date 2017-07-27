Anna Lorck has changed her signs *

“I’ve taken the point on board that I was not yet the local MP”, Anna Lorck said to Whaleoil, “so I have changed all my signs to be more factual.”
Ms Lorck said that the complaint to the Advertising Standards Association was “Fair enough”, and that it was a “pleasure” to now stand for Tukituki seat as “one of the new batch of fresh faces Labour are going to be needing when that creep Little finally gets the message”.
* satire
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.