Anna Lorck in trouble for her signs

After the election signs went up around the country I’ve been sent a few pictures of some. One set of pictures I was sent were of some signs put up by Anna ‘Marge’ Lorck, the Labour candidate for Tukituki.

The Hawkes Bay Home-wrecker’s signs are deliberately dishonest, she isn’t the local MP and unlikely to be either. So, I laid a complaint with the Advertising Standards Authority.

The Advertising Standards Authority is considering whether to investigate two complaints made over the billboards of Labour’s candidate for the Tukituki electorate, Anna Lorck. The complaints have been laid because her billboard says “Your Local MP” but she’s not an MP. An ASA spokeswoman said the complaints were received on Saturday and Monday. Lorck, who is at 45 on the Labour list, said one of the complaints had been made by Cameron Slater. She did not know who the other complainant was. “Call me old fashioned, but to be a strong and effective local MP you should live in the electorate you’re standing to represent,” she said.

She might be old-fashioned in this regard but in many others she is quite modern in her thinking…

“The point of the billboard is that I am asking people to vote for me to be your local MP… Of course my opposition is upset with my billboard message to voters and that I’m the only option to elect an MP that’s local,” she said. “These complaints further highlight to everyone that [National candidate for Tukituki] Lawrence Yule lives in Napier and that I’m bringing a real point of difference that he cannot match. I’m local,” Lorck said. “They’re trying to distract voters, but I’m rising above them”. She said she was working with the ASA “to ensure my vote local message is clearer, brighter and stronger on my billboards”.

How about taking the signs down Anna? They are false advertising.

This is a copy of the letter I received from the ASA:

-Fairfax