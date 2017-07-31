Another ‘crushing’ poll disaster for Labour and Andrew Little

Labour is in disarray after last night’s poll disaster.

The latest 1News/Colmar Brunton poll is dire and there is now talk that Little may quit:

National – 47% steady as she goes

Labour – 24% down 3

Greens – 15 up 4%

NZ First – 11 steady

1News reports that Little has thought of standing down, but Little says it wasn’t accepted by caucus.

Of course it wasn’t accepted, someone has to take the fall and that will be Andrew Little.

This is where momentum takes over. Voters back winners, and they simply don’t even turn up for losers.

On these numbers National needs NZ First to govern. And the Greens and Labour also need NZ First but still only just get there.

The Greens are now hoovering up the bludger classes from Labour and NZ First is taking the sensible centre voters off them too because those voters simply won’t vote National.

What is hurting Labour is that voters won’t vote Labour because to do so means that it brings in The Greens and their Chief Thief.

All that is happening here is the vote on the left is changing seats, not growing the vote.

At 24% Andrew Little is in danger of not returning to parliament. If Labour wins Ohariu then he’s gone.

This will be why a very senior Labour MP is busily leaking Labour’s internal polls, the latest with Labour on 23%. At that level Andrew little is finished.

Preferred PM stakes aren’t much better:

