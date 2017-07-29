Another designated terrorist group being brazenly supported in Auckland

First we had ISIS supporters, and now we have Hezbollah.

Today a rally was held in Auckland at Aotea Square. Promoted on Facebook as the Alaqsa Solidarity Rally – Auckland Stands With Jerusalem, it involved people with connections or at the very support for registered and banned terror organisation like Hezbollah. The man above is clearly and brazenly wearing a t-shirt that features the logo and coat of arms of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is a designated terror entity and is classified as such in New Zealand and has been since 2010. Hezbollah is clearly anti-Semitic:

Hezbollah officials have said, on rare occasions, that it is only “anti-Zionist” and not anti-Semitic. However, according to scholars, “these words do not hold up upon closer examination”. Among other actions, Hezbollah actively engages in Holocaust denial and spreads anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Various anti-Semitic statements have been attributed to Hezbollah officials. Amal Saad-Ghorayeb, a Lebanese political analyst, argues that although Zionism has influenced Hezbollah’s anti-Judaism, “it is not contingent upon it “because Hezbollah’s hatred of Jews is more religiously motivated than politically motivated.

So, why do we have people on our streets wearing the colours of a designated terrorist entity? One would hope the SIS are monitoring this sympathiser closely, and his friends bedside him.

Sure, there were no mmore than 80 people at best at the protest. There were also Pro-Israel supporters in attendance. My source who took this photo was acutally threatened and physically assaulted another man with a phone filing the protest.

The man in keffiyah, who was seen associating with ‘Hezbollah Man’ is also seen below at the same protest.

Could he also be this man who was seen burning an Israeli flag in 2014

Here are some more pictures from the protest.

this is a disgraceful development that shows that anti-Semitism and support for terrorist entities appears to be brazen and growing in New Zealand.

There should be no truck or excuse making for overt support of terrorist entities.

