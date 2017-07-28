Aren’t you glad we didn’t listen to the left-wing and increased the budget of GCSB?

The left-wing told us our spies were awful. The Green party wants them disbanded. Useful idiots from the left-wing rail against them, but I for one am glad we have increased their budgets and strengthened their abilities.

The Government’s electronic spooks are investigating whether North Koreans are “tunnelling in” to New Zealand computer servers as a back door link to the internet. Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee on Thursday confirmed the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) was looking into the claims made in a report by security and intelligence firm Recorded Future. The GCSB was looking at all aspects raised in the article to check if they were true. “We haven’t confirmed this happened. We are investigating whether it’s happening.” It was yet to be seen if New Zealand had been accurately identified in the article.

But at least we are checking. This is why we have the GCSB.

The report said there were “large and active presences” of North Koreans in seven countries; India, New Zealand, Malaysia, Nepal, Kenya, Mozambique and Indonesia; as well in as China. “Our source revealed not only above-average levels of activity to and from these nations, but to many local resources, news outlets, and governments, which was uncharacteristic of North Korean activity in other nations,” the report said. Its analysis found the limited number of North Korean leaders and ruling elite with access to the internet were actively engaged in Western and popular social media and regularly read the news and used online streaming, gaming and other services. There were four million mobile devices in North Korea and Facebook was the most widely used social networking site for North Koreans, the report said. It said attempts to isolate the reclusive nation’s elites and leaders were failing.

Information is powerful. Once people know what life is like outside of their controlled nation then that spells trouble for the despots.

-Fairfax