Arthur Allan Thomas: where’s my apology?

Arthur Allan Thomas – whose convictions for the murder of two people was overturned in 1980 – is still waiting for the police to apologise to him, he says.

Mr Thomas was twice convicted of the 1970 murders of Harvey and Jeannette Crewe, but was later freed after a scathing Royal Commission in 1980 into the police investigation.

He was pardoned in 1980 and was paid compensation of $1 million.

Mr Thomas now said he was wondering why he was yet to get an apology.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if the police admitted what they did to me. But they’d prefer to keep their mouths closed, say nothing about it.”

Police said they had released their review of the Crewe homicide investigation in July 2014 and contacted Mr Thomas at the time.

That review found that the evidence both suggested Mr Thomas as a person who may have committed the murders, and that he may be innocent and a victim of injustice.

They said the door remained open for him to raise matters with them.