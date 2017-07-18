Artificial wombs will destroy the traditional family unit

While an artificial womb will be a life saver for babies born prematurely it will also be an extremely destructive technological innovation. An artificial womb will mean that neither a man nor a woman needs a partner to have a child that is biologically their own. This is a game changer in so many ways. Men and women will be able to have their own biological own child who will never know his or her biological mother or father. Motherhood and fatherhood will be reduced down to the purchase of DNA. Men and women will be able to choose to become a solo parent without even having to have sex. Virgin mothers and fathers will be possible.

By outsourcing pregnancy science will remove all the crucial things that help bond a mother to her unborn child. The biological mother will not benefit from all the mothering hormones that flood her body during pregnancy and after birth. A huge part of being a mother is the sacrifice involved and being able to whip up a child with no personal effort at inside a sterile artificial womb all will result in parents who fail to bond with their children. More worrying will be the likelihood that they will end up viewing their child as a commodity that is easy to produce and equally easy to dispose of.

Abortion will be incredibly easy, just turn off the machine and start again. Wrong colour hair, switch off the machine. Wrong sex, switch off the machine. Changed your mind 8 months down the track, turn off the machine. Don’t want to wait? Grow a few at a time and discard the ones that don’t suit your requirements.

The traditional family unit will become a thing of the past. People will be looked at as weird hippies for wanting to make babies the old fashioned way. There will be no need to marry a man in order to start a family. Why would you compromise on DNA quality when you can buy designer sperm off the rack? Why limit yourself to the lovely man you fell in love with when you can mix your egg with the sperm of a taller man or one with a high IQ? Why make babies with the woman who is your best friend when you can grow your own baby mixed with the egg of a super model?

The bottom line is why we as men and women need each other. A big part of marriage and long term relationships is children. If we can outsource a woman’s unique biological role in the world we render her obsolete and useless. Equally, when we reduce a man’s usefulness down to his DNA we reduce his worth in a woman’s eyes. Why does science want to write women out of the equation? Our ability to grow life inside ourselves and to give birth is what makes our gender so special. Men are so much more than just sperm donors. We need each other to provide a safe family unit for our children to grow up inside. Science can never replace that.