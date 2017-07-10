Auckland’s jihad on cars continues unabated

Auckland, the most liveable city, continues to do two things. One, continue its war on cars. Two, extract more money from its residents.

It will steadily become harder for workers commuting into Auckland’s CBD to find free all-day parking – with the roll out of more residential only parking zones. St Marys Bay, Ponsonby and Freemans Bay were the first suburbs to evict workers looking for free parking in residential streets, installing 120 minute zones for everyone except permit-holding residents. Now Parnell, Grey Lynn and Grafton will have parking restrictions.

These residential areas are especially short on parking on the actual properties with few garages and very little (if any) garden. So the competition for parking has always been fierce. It appears that this has led Auckland City to another income stream idea.

Mt Eden also has a residential parking zone (RPZ) between Mt Eden Rd and Dominion Rd, towards the city end. The two-hour parking time-restriction in these areas applies from Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm. Auckland Transport’s parking services manager, John Strawbridge, said city fringe residential streets were often overcrowded with commuters parking all day, meaning there was no room left for residents and their visitors. “In Grafton there are a number of older heritage houses with no off-street parking, and some residents struggle to find a park nearby.” In a study undertaken by AT, it was found that on average, 91 per cent of on-street parking in Grafton was occupied during weekdays, and the majority of vehicles were parked all day. It concluded the establishment of an RPZ in the area would discourage commuter parking and reduce congestion from vehicles looking for a parking space. Residents within the RPZ would be able to apply for permits at a cost $70 per year or one-day coupons for $5. Both would be issued in order of priority to manage available parking. So what options are left for those wanting to drive into the city to work? “Take public transport,” said Auckland Transport’s spokesman Mark Hannan.

And there you have it.

The ideological war on cars continues. If they aren’t stealing roads to give them to busses and cyclists, they are now taking the parking away.

– Stuff