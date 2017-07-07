Australian 60 Minutes interviewer gets handed his XXX by Israeli politician

An Australian interviewer on 60 Minutes tried and failed to use Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotoveli’s motherhood to score points. He also used the inflammatory phrase ‘under the Israeli jackboot.’ He refused to expect the Palestinians to take any personal responsibility for the leaders they elected or for their values that keep them trapped in a backwards and dependent society. He rudely interrupted her when she explained that what Israel has now was not handed to them but was created by the democratic values and hard work of her grandparents. The idea that the Palestinians could have what Israel has if they had chosen to do what the Israelis chose to do was totally lost on him.

…It is clear that the interviewer has a bias against Israel. All his questions are geared toward what the Israelis are doing wrong and how the Israelis are oppressing the “Palestinians.”

Tzipi Hotoveli has responses for all the interviewers accusing questions.

The interviewer clearly doesn’t care about the facts. He doesn’t care WHY some “Palestinians” don’t have equal opportunities. Instead of blaming their leadership, he wants to blame Israeli leadership. The Palestinians constantly refuse to have independency and to create a democratic state – but the interviewer doesn’t care about that.

This video ends off with Hotoveli saying, “So maybe you should have this interview with a “Palestinian” leader and ask him ‘Why did you refuse time after time to have independency? What are you afraid of?’”

-israelvideonetwork.com