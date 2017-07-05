Australian Police do intelligence test on the local criminal population

The Australian Police must have a sense of humour as their latest appeal to the public has to be one of the funnier set ups I have ever read. They have posted on social media a photo of a suitcase filled with money and have asked the public to let them know if it is theirs.

The police asked social media followers for assistance in finding the owner of A$1.6 million (NZ$1.67m) in cash. “Have you misplaced a lazy $1.6 million in cash?” the post said. “We’re looking for the person that left this sum of money behind at a property in Wetherill Park, [New South Wales].

“Our officers were at a warehouse investigating a suspected drug importation when they found this stash of cash.” Police said they had started the process to have the lost money listed as unclaimed cash, but they urged anyone who thought the money was theirs to contact Australia’s Crime Stoppers. “…by speak with you, we definitely mean to ask where you got a suitcase full of cash from. We have a sneaking suspicion this isn’t your average pay packet.” Facebook users claiming to have misplaced the money asked where they could get it back. “Wait..let me check my store room…arrgggghhhh I misplaced it again.. thanks @AFP for finding my money..where can I collect it from ???” a user said. Police were quick to respond with one word: “prison”…

The above news article reminds me of one from Scotland which was also an intelligence test for criminals.



Drug dealers are being encouraged to shop their rivals in a bizarre cut-out advert produced by police. Officers in Edinburgh, which has one of Scotland’s highest crime rates, used their Twitter account to promote the plea. The form, borrowed from officers in Lumberton, Texas, is headed: ‘Attention Drug Dealers.’ It asks: ‘Is your drug dealing competition costing you money? Would you like to eliminate that problem? We can help! Report your competition to us’. Drug dealers were asked to fill in gaps after the following phrases: ‘My competition is* My competition lives at… My competition’s phone… My competition sells drugs at…’ The Edinburgh City Police Twitter page tweeted the advert alongside the caption: ‘Call us anonymously on 0800 500 111.’ The original form, which was posted in a newspaper, has reportedly yielded at least one good result for Texas police in the arrest of a local drug dealer. -dailymail.co.uk