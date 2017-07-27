Bear with me, I’ll explain why voting for Greg O’Connor in Ohariu is a good idea

This is a tough one for me. I’m caught, literally on the horns of a dilemma.

Let me explain.

Greg O’Connor is standing for Labour in Ohariu. He’s the former boss of the Police Association, which is a fancy term for Police union. He is also implacably opposed to my chosen sport of shooting and wants to restrict firearms drastically.

However, he is standing against Peter Dunne. I despise Peter Dunne and his pontificating and grandstanding.

Peter Dunne has a precarious position with a current majority of 710. It is very possible to unseat him and that is what this post is about.

It seems to me there are two choices to make. If you are a died in the wool National supporter and don’t like Peter Dunne then the choice is easy. Vote for Brett Hudson. A vote away from Peter Dunne is just as important as a vote for another candidate.

If you are a swing voter, current Labour supporter or a Green supporter then you should vote for Greg O’Connor.

Now, this is where it gets real tricky. You will be wondering why I am saying to vote for Greg O’Connor.

Well, there is a double benefit in doing so and it also helps Labour, long term, to recover as a viable party.

The double benefit is this. Voting for Greg O’Connor so he wins Ohariu obviously gets rid of Peter Dunne. His influence on government ceases. Don’t worry about his feelings, he will be just fine. He’s one of those MPs with a gold plated super scheme so he will likely be earning just as much after the election as before.

So, there’s a benefit, Dunne disappears.

There is also another benefit. If you elect Greg O’Connor in Ohariu then that increases the threshold for Labour to retain Andrew Little as leader by 0.8%. Currently he needs Labour to get 23% in order to remain in parliament. If Greg O’Connor wins Ohariu then that increases to 24%. Labour are variously reported as currently polling at between 25 -27%. Labour always drops in the final result from the polls, so they are like to land around 23 or 24%…which means Andrew Little won’t make it back into parliament.

Every seat that Labour wins above what they currently have increases that problem by 0.8% each time, making it harder and harder for Andrew Little to retain his place in parliament.

This helps Labour long term because with Little gone they can finally address the systemic issues inside Labour and start to properly rebuild without the malign influence of a union hack as leader.

So, much and all as I dislike Greg O’Connor’s anti-gun stance, there are clear benefits for him winning, a twofer if you like. We get rid of both Andrew Little AND Peter Dunne.

Think about it…it’s worth it.