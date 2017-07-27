Benefit cheat Metiria Turei to meet WINZ investigators next week

Metiria Turei is being investigated by WINZ for benefit fraud, and she is meeting them next week.

Greens co-leader Metiria Turei will meet with Work and Income investigators next week about her benefit fraud.

She has yet to seek legal advice about whether any charges resulting from the investigation could force her to leave Parliament.

“Today, I have spoken over the phone with an investigator from the Ministry of Social Development,” Turei said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The letter asserted my willingness to co-operate fully with an investigation into the period of time I received a benefit during the 1990s, and I confirmed that over the phone today.

“During our phone call, I made myself available to be interviewed about my case. We are in the process of confirming the details of that meeting, but it will take place next week.”

Turei dropped a bombshell at the party’s annual conference two weeks ago when she admitted she had committed benefit fraud while studying for her law degree and raising her baby on the Domestic Purposes Benefit.

On her way into Parliament on Wednesday Turei said she didn’t regret admitting the fraud.

“Poverty is a political issue. We solve it by ending poverty, by changing the system that drives people into such despair. We need a national conversation about how to end poverty in this country and that’s been started,” Turei said.

She said she would comply with investigators and pay back the full amount owed.