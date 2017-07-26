Benefit fraudster Metiria Turei now covering up for another benefit fraudster

Metiria Turei really knows how to dig a great big hole with voters.

Two weeks ago she confessed to being a benefit fraudster. Her story is full of holes, but she has admitting to defrauding WINZ while on the benefit.

But get a load of this…now she’s covering up for another cheat.

After she made her own admission about misleading Work and Income as a young mother, Greens co-leader Metiria Turei says she has been made aware of another woman in the same situation.

Misleading? You mean lying, cheating and stealing?

Same situation? You mean committing fraud?

But she is refusing to identify the woman, or notify the authorities.

I think that is called aiding and abetting. Time for a warrant.

A few weeks ago, while releasing the Greens families’ package, she revealed she lied to receive more benefits, while raising her daughter on her own.

At Parliament this afternoon she told reporters there was a woman down south raising a child and studying, who had flatmates she had not declared to Work and Income.

“I am supporting her in her choices to be the best possible choices she can be and find the best possible path off welfare she can.”

Supporting her as she commits fraud. Nice.

“I will never condemn a beneficiary for working as hard as they can to put food on the table and a roof over their head.”

It isn’t working hard to steal from taxpayers. It is fraud.

Her job as an MP, she said, was to make sure that in the future people were not put in the position of having to make such choices.

She should resign as an MP. She’s admitted to a prima facie case of fraud and now she has admitted to aiding and abetting another criminal in committing her own fraud.

She is a fraudster and now she is enabling a criminal action.

