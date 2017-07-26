Bill reckons he hasn’t changed his story on the Barclay affair…really?

Bill English said during questioning by Winston Peters that he hadn’t changed his story on the Todd Barclay affair.
Really?
Shifty Bill is continuing to dance on the head of a pin.
I bet Bill English is wondering how Winston Peters knows about all those phone calls. He will be hoping that no one produces any phone records that proves just how shifty and dishonest he has been over this whole affair.
Parliament
