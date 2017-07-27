Bill still can’t count

It seems Bill English still can’t count:

Prime Minister Bill English has called for National voters to back ACT leader David Seymour in Epsom and United Future leader Peter Dunne in Ohariu.

He said National intended to work with those two support parties after the September 23 election – but did not include the Maori Party in that comment.

However he did note that In February, he made it clear that if National was re-elected his preference was to continue working with ACT, the Maori Party and United Future.

“While we don’t always agree, our four parties have maintained a stable and successful Government since late 2008 and we would like to see that continue for the benefit of New Zealanders,” English said.

“We are encouraging National supporters to give their electorate vote to ACT candidate, David Seymour, in Epsom, and United Future candidate, Peter Dunne, in Ohariu – and their party vote to National.

“To be clear, we want to increase our party votes in those electorates and that’s what our National Party candidates will be working hard to do.”

He said political stability over the last several years had given this country a consistent economic advantage over many other countries we compare ourselves with.