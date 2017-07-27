Bill still can’t count

It seems Bill English still can’t count:
Prime Minister Bill English has called for National voters to back ACT leader David Seymour in Epsom and United Future leader Peter Dunne in Ohariu.
He said National intended to work with those two support parties after the September 23 election – but did not include the Maori Party in that comment.
However he did note that In February, he made it clear that if National was re-elected his preference was to continue working with ACT, the Maori Party and United Future.
“While we don’t always agree, our four parties have maintained a stable and successful Government since late 2008 and we would like to see that continue for the benefit of New Zealanders,” English said.
“We are encouraging National supporters to give their electorate vote to ACT candidate, David Seymour, in Epsom, and United Future candidate, Peter Dunne, in Ohariu – and their party vote to National.
“To be clear, we want to increase our party votes in those electorates and that’s what our National Party candidates will be working hard to do.”
He said political stability over the last several years had given this country a consistent economic advantage over many other countries we compare ourselves with.
Yeah, nice one Bill, but it seems you can’t count. On current polling you will fall way short if that is Plan A.
David Seymour continues to delude himself as well.
Seymour welcomed English’s endorsement, saying it shows how critical ACT was to centre-right Government.
“Only ACT can keep the ongoing national disaster that is Winston Peters out of power. He goes on about ACT because we’ve kept him in opposition for the last three elections,” he said.
“This is big news, because it means every Party Vote now counts to elect more ACT MPs.”
If the numbers fall where I think they will fall then David Seymour will be marooned outside of government, a single irrelevant MP and the ACT project will be over. It might happen sooner if voters decide that the insurance plan isn’t one.
If National gets under 46% then his plan will have failed.
-Fairfax
