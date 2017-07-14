Boris on his way to NZ

Apparently Boris Johnson is visiting New Zealand later this month:

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit New Zealand this month.

Sources have confirmed the trip, although there an official announcement is yet to be made.

Johnson is one of Britain’s most flamboyant politicians and is emerging as one of the main contenders to roll Theresa May as prime minister after she nearly cost the Conservative Party an unlosable election.

The former London mayor, was appointed Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs after being one of the leading champions of the so-called Brexit vote withdrawing Britain from the European Union.

But he is almost as famous for his colourful quotes and flamboyant appearance.

He is scheduled so spend July 23 to 25 in New Zealand.