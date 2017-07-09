Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Bribery didn’t work so all I am left with is corruption

by SB on July 9, 2017 at 2:30pm

On Friday I offered prizes to the first two people to sign up for a subscription but the chocolate and lollies I offered failed to motivate anyone to take the plunge.



Since bribery didn’t work you have all left me with no other choice. I will have to use corruption to motivate you.

I guess you want proof of life before subscribing?
Here’s a video of our hostage. If you listen to him for too long you will be begging us to kill him.

 

