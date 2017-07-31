Whale Oil Beef Hooked
“So…what was Cameron Slater’s agenda behind making the complaint?”

by Cameron Slater on July 31, 2017 at 3:30pm

The comments on the Stuff article about Anna’s election strategy are interesting.

Note the votes.

That doesn’t happen normally.

Some really odd things are happening.  Get ready for a crazy “brexit-like” election result.

 

– Stuff

 

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
