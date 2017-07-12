Can Act restore National’s backbone?

ACT Party candidate for New Plymouth Anneka Carlson has said that “I want to get the word out a vote for ACT will help restore National’s backbone.” Pulling National back to its conservative economic roots is the job I want Act to do but unless they gain 5% or more of the vote they are not going to have the influence required to do that.

Act has to grow their party vote and they need around three solid vote-winning ” populist” policies to do that. David Seymour alone is not enough. Act needs to take a leaf out of Winston’s book and grab with both hands 5-7% of the vote. Act has done it before and they can do it again if they are willing to put some strong stakes in the ground.



…Carlson is seventh on the list and would enter parliament if ACT gained 5 per cent of the party vote. …The former West Auckland police officer owned her own business in New Plymouth, is a North Taranaki SPCA board member, and ran fitness programmes for cancer support groups. She is also completing a business studies degree extra-murally at Massey University. “I’m fairly young, and I’m surprised to be high on the list because I’m a bit of political newbie, but I’ve already seen lot of things from working in the police. “I feel like I’m qualified to help make a change and to do something different.” ACT’s policies on law and order, education, and taxation “hit a chord”, she said. Personal responsibility had always been high on her list. “I’ve come from a fairly privileged upbringing and I’ve also seen the domestic violence and child abuse as a police officer. “The policies just made sense.” Being tough on crime meant a lot, she said. “We have 90,000 children and young people who are not on a training course, or employed. “We’re letting them down and the school system has failed them, they have nowhere to turn to except to crime at a young age. “Under ACT there is a need to improve literacy skills among the 60-70 per cent of prisoners who cannot read or write so they are prepared when they are released.”

The literacy policy will do a lot of good but it is not a vote winning policy because most people do not care about criminals. The old Act party grabbed votes with the three strikes policy because being “tough on crime” is a vote winner while helping criminals is not.

She supported ACT’s policy to add burglary to the three strikes rule for violent offending. Carlson supported partnership schools, or charter school systems, to create an environment where those with low skills can reach their goals. “We all don’t fit into one box and partnership schools can help those who don’t fit into the education system to achieve in another area.” ACT would free up the Resource Management Act to enable more land to be developed for housing, she said. “We need to relax the regulations around land so we can build more houses.” Carlson said getting young people out to vote for ACT would be the first challenge.

I would have thought that wooing older National voters would be the priority. Older voters like myself who despair at what National has become. It won’t take that much to wrestle us away from a National Party that stops Labour gaining any ground by stealing and implementing their policies.

…National had let voters down, she said. “I’m disappointed in what they have done as the government. “I want to get the word out a vote for ACT will help restore National’s backbone.” She is committed to go “the whole nine yards” to make that happen, she said. “Nothing in life is guaranteed, in the end it is about talent and the best person for the job.” – Stuff