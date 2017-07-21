Candidates flee Labour’s toxic brand

You know a party’s in trouble when their own candidates stop using the party branding. We saw it last election with the Labour Party and Clayton Cosgrove. Now check out Labour’s Tamati Coffey in the Waiariki electorate.

In 2014 everything was red with Labour front and centre.

Three years later the office is gone, the red is gone, and there isn’t even “Labour” on his car.

So, does Tamati think his own personal brand is stronger than the party’s, or as a candidate has he realised how toxic Labour’s brand is among his constituents?

Neither option is a good sign for the party faithful.