Captain Fantastic on Todd Barclay

Vanquisher of Trevor Mallard and likely Hutt South MP after the election Chris Bishop has had an absolute shocker.

He is known as Captain Fantastic for his stellar work in Parliament and in Hutt South, especially because he terrified Mallard into not running again, but he has lost his mojo in his comments on Todd Barclay.

A National Party backbencher MP had advice for his beleaguered colleague Todd Barclay – take a break and look after your mental health. Chris Bishop offered up the advice for Mr Barclay under questioning from Wallace Chapman on BackBenches, a political show usually hosted at the Wellington Backbencher pub. The pair have a few things in common – both are backbenchers who joined Government at the same time and both have previously worked as tobacco lobbyists. When asked what advice he’d give Mr Barclay, Mr Bishop answered: “Have a good break and get your mental health right.”

A true friend of Todd Barclay’s would not have said this. They would have been calling him to check up on him, asking him how he was and helping him prepare for a future out of parliament.

Word from inside caucus is that Todd was one of the most liked and likeable MPs, and there were a lot of caucus who were devastated that some self righteous, hideous, old camel protected by the Prime Minister sold him down the river.

Captain Fantastic should apologise to Todd immediately, and demonstrate that he is not a self centred, self promoting, arrogant wanker that everyone who decided on his Captain Fantastic nickname thinks he is.