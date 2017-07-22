Cat killing, Kim Jong-un fanboi who doesn’t want to be in parliament now contemplating standing in Epsom

I’m not sure the cat-loving people of Epsom will be overjoyed at the news that Gareth Morgan is contemplating standing in Epsom.

Gareth Morgan is considering whether to make a run in the Auckland seat of Epsom this election.

A source close to Morgan, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed he was considering the run. NBR first reported the move on Friday night.

Morgan, leader of new political organisation The Opportunities Party (TOP), earlier indicated his party would prefer to remain list-only.

But as his party has developed, they have pitched several electorate candidates.

Morgan’s party is currently polling about 1 per cent – meaning it would not gain any seats in Parliament without winning an electorate.

However, a recent NZME poll on party leaders gave Morgan 2 per cent support – higher than that of other minor party leaders like United Future’s Peter Dunne and ACT’s David Seymour.

It’s understood this poll gave Morgan the gas to consider the tilt.