Clearly they need to use Metiria’s “It’s not fraud when you steal from the government” solution

A teenage couple from Central Hawke’s Bay and their 6-day-old baby had to move into an old converted woolshed with bare gibbed walls, a long-drop toilet and a woodburner in urgent need of repair – just as the “worst storm of the year” hit. Last Thursday, with temperatures plummeting as a polar blast swept north over the country, the young first-time parents and their baby , who was born on July 7, were forced to vacate the short-stay unit they had been staying in because it was double-booked. Youth workers involved in the case say the couple’s plight illustrates the problems with CHB’s “non-existent” level of social housing, caused by high demand for the limited number of Housing NZ properties in the district, and compounded by a shortage of private rentals in a hot property market. The 18-year-old father and his 17-year-old partner, on a waiting list for a Housing NZ property, had been living in the unit after the tenancy at their previous short-term rental ended on June 13 and was not renewed. They spent two weeks living in a caravan before moving into the $320 a week, one-bedroom self-contained unit which they had to vacate at short notice. Fortunately, after a frantic last-minute search, a family member of the father located the converted woolshed for the couple to rent until they could find suitable long-term accommodation.

A Housing NZ spokesman said last week that all 34 of its properties in Central Hawke’s Bay were fully tenanted, and the department had no plans to acquire additional properties.

– NZ Herald