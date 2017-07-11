Here comes some more global warming, supposedly the biggest yet

Looks like some more of that lovely, unprecedented, global warming is about to land all over the South Island.

The South Island is facing what’s being described as the “most significant snowstorm in recent years” as a polar blast comes up from the south. Forecasters say snow could fall to sea level in parts of Canterbury this week thanks to high moisture levels and a prolonged period of low temperatures. While snow down to sea level wasn’t an everyday occurrence, its not the first time the garden city has woken to a blanket of snow. As Cantabrians and South Islanders brace for the icy blast, we take a look back at historic snow events across the country. Christchurch Libraries snow days data shows Christchurch city received a significant dumping of snow in 1862, 1895 and 1918.

Yeah but those days are gone, haven’t they? We’ve now got unprecedented warming…we are supposed to have forgotten what snow looks like.

The 1918 event caused transport issues, with the disruption of trams.

On July 4, 1908, New Zealand was hit by a winter storm that caused gales in Auckland, snow in inland Canterbury and Otago, and heavy rain and flooding in Manawatu-Wanganui, Wellington, Canterbury and Otago. The Taieri Plain was extensively flooded and there was a huge snowfall in Naseby, according to Niwa historic weather event data. The snowfall in Canterbury downed all east coast telegraph wires between Waiau and Kaikoura. There was also snow in Ashburton backcountry areas. Less than two weeks later, another snowstorm hit the South Island, leading to significant stock losses near Burke’s Pass in South Canterbury. The thawing snow also caused flooding in some areas.

I guess the pause is over, now it’s a decline….

Forecasters predict snow could fall to sea level in parts of Canterbury as “one of the most significant snowstorms in recent years” bears down on the South Island. Deceivingly mild conditions on Monday would be replaced by a front moving northeast onto the mainland on Tuesday, bringing a cold southerly with it. After a weekend of ice-related crashes, Canterbury Weather Updates (CWU) on Monday said a “rare snow event” was coming, with snow showers in Christchurch “a real chance”.

Looks like we’ve been scammed again by the scientists.

-Fairfax