Comment of the Day

Sheppy wrote

I made the mistake of flicking the TV on this morning whilst eating my breakfast.

On Pravda 1 was Boyd Swinburn going on about why a sugar tax must be implemented immediately to save the world.

On Pravda 3 was someone else going on about how the living wage should be paid to all.

I then tried one of the +1 channels where Shane Jones was cut off half way through a comment about the gang fighting up north to show the rescue of some swimming elephants.

At that point I gave up and turned off….

It’s definitely election season at the media party, and the leftists should have the tv news propaganda hours taken off their election tv allowances