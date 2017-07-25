Compare and contrast how Owen Jones covered these two stories

Britain’s far right is desperate, angry, cornered, and dangerous, as the Finsbury Park atrocity may well show….Both Muslims and the left are firmly in their sights – and we urgently need a strategy to deal with it.

…There are all sorts of reasons for this rise. One part is the decision, last year, by the leave camp to run a vicious and dishonest anti-immigration campaign. This campaign had consequences. It’s not just about how xenophobia and anti-immigration rhetoric was apparently conferred with official legitimacy. Radical rightwingers see Brexit as a national revolution…an opportunity to wage a culture war against the social values of the left…

…today’s far right is fixated too with Muslims and Islam. After three Islamist terrorist attacks in just a few weeks, some believe that Muslims as a whole are a fifth column, an internal menace to western civilisation. And that’s what leads on to what you could call “Breivikism”. In 2011, the Norwegian fascist terrorist Anders Breivik launched an Islamophobic attack that did not target Muslims. Instead, he targeted young socialists, whom he believed were traitors responsible for mass immigration, multiculturalism and the “Islamisation” of Europe. According to this worldview, the left is the enabler of Islam, and therefore just as culpable for the destruction of the west.

Hate preachers with a media presence, such as Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson, legitimise these fanatics, and fuel further radicalisation. Routine bile against Muslims and immigrants in the British press fuels far-right hatred, too. The danger of the far right will only grow.

Online, those on the far right bubble with growing rage against Muslims and the left, demanding action against both…they are like cornered rats, and we know how cornered rats behave. If any good comes from the evils of the Finsbury Park atrocity, it is a renewed determination to confront the far right.