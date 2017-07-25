Compare and contrast how Owen Jones covered these two stories

Britain’s far right is desperate, angry, cornered, and dangerous, as the Finsbury Park atrocity may well show….Both Muslims and the left are firmly in their sights – and we urgently need a strategy to deal with it.
…There are all sorts of reasons for this rise. One part is the decision, last year, by the leave camp to run a vicious and dishonest anti-immigration campaign. This campaign had consequences. It’s not just about how xenophobia and anti-immigration rhetoric was apparently conferred with official legitimacy. Radical rightwingers see Brexit as a national revolution…an opportunity to wage a culture war against the social values of the left…
…today’s far right is fixated too with Muslims and Islam. After three Islamist terrorist attacks in just a few weeks, some believe that Muslims as a whole are a fifth column, an internal menace to western civilisation. And that’s what leads on to what you could call “Breivikism”. In 2011, the Norwegian fascist terrorist Anders Breivik launched an Islamophobic attack that did not target Muslims. Instead, he targeted young socialists, whom he believed were traitors responsible for mass immigration, multiculturalism and the “Islamisation” of Europe. According to this worldview, the left is the enabler of Islam, and therefore just as culpable for the destruction of the west.
Hate preachers with a media presence, such as Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson, legitimise these fanatics, and fuel further radicalisation. Routine bile against Muslims and immigrants in the British press fuels far-right hatred, too. The danger of the far right will only grow.
Online, those on the far right bubble with growing rage against Muslims and the left, demanding action against both…they are like cornered rats, and we know how cornered rats behave. If any good comes from the evils of the Finsbury Park atrocity, it is a renewed determination to confront the far right.
The differences in the two articles written by Owen Jones in response to two murderous attacks are incomprehensible.
One article is about a Muslim suicide bomber who murdered twenty-two people and injured many in the name of his religion at a concert. His second article is about a White extremist who drove into a group of Muslims with a stolen van. One person died and a few were injured. Incredibly the story where he demanded action and blamed Hate preachers was the one about the far right extremist.
The hatred that drives someone to detonate themselves in a crowd of children and teenagers at a concert is impossible to reason with, to quantify, to properly understand…that perverse hatred cannot be rationalised.
But Manchester has shown this: whatever the hatred in the mind of this pathetic and warped perpetrator – whose name should be forgotten – it cannot begin to match the love and solidarity of Manchester. Those Mancunians who offered their homes to strangers. The taxi drivers who offered free rides home. These were instinctive responses, because it is ingrained in the soul of the people of Manchester to look out for each other.
It is a cliche to talk about the friendliness of the north. Manchester has problems just as every city does: nowhere is populated by saints, everyone is capable of unkindness or worse. But whereas, in other cities, people can be in too much of a rush to bother with niceties, where icy politeness is a substitute for warmth, Manchester stands out. Strangers ask how you are, and mean it. People who have never met can strike up conversations on public transport and on the street: in London, that is seen, quite frankly, as a bit odd. That would have happened in that concert yesterday. That’s just what Mancs do.
…A wretched soul has succeeded in inflicting immense suffering on that city. And, inevitably, there are vultures driven by hatred already circling over this atrocity, and they will respond just as the terrorist wanted them to. But we have a choice….Let’s emphasise all the things that unite this diverse society, and reject those who urge us to do otherwise. And let’s be mindful that whatever twisted motive was used to rationalise slaughtering laughing teenagers and children, Manchester will always overcome.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.