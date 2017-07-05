She complains about man’s private texts by publicly shaming him on social media

After what happened to us when Nicky Hager published our stolen private conversations I really object to people being publicly shamed and held accountable for what they said in private. It is no different to a teenage girl stealing another girl’s diary and then publishing her private thoughts on the internet for the whole world to see.

There was a time when the person who invaded another person’s privacy would be shamed and seen as a villain but these days the shame and abuse is instead heaped on the victim of a privacy breach. Even worse people are held accountable for their private thoughts and conversations as if they had actually said them in public.

Natalie Hage who makes her living as a plus-sized model spied on another passenger and read his texts to his friend while she was sitting next to him. She then publicly shamed him online and in the MSM holding him accountable even though he had said nothing to her personally. The only reason she was feeling upset was because she had chosen to read another person’s private messages.

The most ironic part about this model shaming the man on social media is how she indignantly writes that she paid $70 extra for leg room. She doesn’t consider for one moment that the men on either side of her also paid extra for more space and that having an obese person in the middle seat between them would have given them less room than they had expected and made a much less comfortable flight.

It is impossible to share an armrest with a person who does not have a standard sized arm as it will take up the entire armrest due to its thickness. It is no more the man’s fault than it is hers that airline seats are a standard size and one size definitely does not fit all.

It seems that in today’s politically correct world it is not enough to keep your annoyance to yourself. You are not even allowed to feel annoyed if a snoop is able to spy on your private thoughts or conversations.

“I spent years and years building a social media platform based on body positivity,” Hage added. “It doesn’t matter how or why you might be overweight or you might be fat, but you still deserve to be treated like a human being.” -abcnews.go.com

She fails to realise that the passenger did treat her as a human being. He did not share his upset with her by saying anything or making a scene but safely ( or so he thought) vented to a friend by text instead. She was the one who vented in public and who made a scene (again in public) by videoing him and confronting him during the flight.