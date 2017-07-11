Congratulations your country is now a Muslim country let’s have a look around

I came across a German article the other day that had been translated into English. It described what Germany could expect once the Islamification that is already well underway has been completed. For those of us who think that there is nothing, we can do to stop our government following the destructive path that so many other Western Nations have already followed this is a glimpse of the world that you can expect your grandchildren and great-grandchildren to grow up in.

***Translated imperfectly from German

…Here you will read what all will very concretely come in the future: From your dog to your wine reserves all the way to your gay neighbor…

One word for you, Dear readers, in case that you don’t see a larger problem about islam. I want to try and show you, which possibilities are becoming reality and what you are supporting if you support those that accept islamization and even purposefully bring it here. You will have to decide if this is how you want to live.

To all house and apartment owners and renters:

You own your property unrightfully. Rightfully it belongs to Muslims. This also goes for all the things you own which you have looked at as your own property until now. For the practical transference of your alleged property to the true owners, time is merely not quite ripe yet.

To all single women:

You should get married as fast as possible, or you will have to move in with your parents, uncles or siblings. A woman living alone is a prostitute. Landlords are told not to let such women rent any apartments. Mixed communities of men and women that aren’t related to each other is also not possible in Islamic culture. Here, as well, sodomy is presumed.

To all single males:

You will also want to marry as quickly as possible. Unmarried men are not liked to be seen in Islamic society. Marriage is a quasi religious duty.

To all homosexuals:

You should know. For you, the death penalty is in store.”

To all married people:

Marriage according to Islamic law is only between a man and a woman, whereas a man may have up to four wives. The islamic marriage is usufruct. The man acquires the right to use the sexual organs of his wife (wives). The concept of marital rape does therefore not exist.

… the couple relationship in Islamic marriage is always vulnerable through the easiness with which men can enforce a divorce, through the use of masked prostitution such as the “time marriage”, or through the permission of concubines.

To all fathers:

Childhood in islamic culture is not valued. Children do not have rights, they belong to the general property. To set their own well being behind one’s own, even to play with a child on a regular basis, garners you just as little respect as there is towards the child. Respect is given only to the father, and you have to work for it. You can command over your children at your own discretion, the child has to follow you blindly, similarly as how it has to listen blindly to god. Children have to listen to all their elders and stronger ones.

Even a grown man remains the son of his father and can only gain independent authority through the dominion over women and children.

To all mothers:

Child rearing is the duty of the family and therefore yours as a woman and mother. But you will still have only a partial right to your children. In the case of divorce your ex-husband can allow a son until the age of 7, and a daughter until puberty, in your care and afterwards they will live with him. The father is always the only legal representative. Organizations for the relieve of families – such as daycares and kindergarten – are not necessary. They are even harmful as they disturb the family network…

…To all girls and women who love to ride bicycles:

Watch the movie “The Girl Wadjda”

To all dog owners and those that wish to have a dog:

Dogs are unclean and therefore are not allowed to be held indoors. Black dogs are to be killed.

To all vintners, beer brewers, distillers and all who appreciate a well rounded drink:

Alcohol is forbidden. The Verbot encompasses the manufacturing, the sale and the consumption of alcohol. Wineries, breweries, distilleries, wine- and alcohol shops could receive an imminent visit from a Kalashnikov that will destroy inventory and ruin the owner…

To all pig breeders and those who have a love for ham and all things pork:

In islamic food culture there is no parma- or San Daniele ham, no Serrano, Aragon and Pata Negra, no Westphalian, Black forest, Tirol ham and bacon, no Lardo, bacon or any other kind of bacon like product, no lard, no spare ribs or pork hock, no Schnitzel, no Salami or any other pork sausages. These foods are unclean. And nothing will ever change that attitude. Your business will have a bleak future.

To all Vegans and Vegetarians:

You way of life is not seen kindly upon in Islamic culture. The prophet has said: Whoever doesn’t eat meat for 40 days, his character is wicked.”

…To all lottery players and other players and gamblers and such organizations:

Gambling is forbidden.

To all employees of insurance companies:

Insurances are counted as gambling and therefore forbidden.

To all Bank employees:

You will be further educated in Islamic banking.

To all female doctors and nurses:

You are allowed to only treat girls and women. Women are people that look like women and not those that feel like women.

To all male doctors and nurses:

You are allowed to only care for boys and men. The deciding factor here too is appearance.

To all hair dressers and massage therapists and physiotherapists:

You are allowed to only treat those of the same sex as you are.

To all psychotherapists:

Your profession is considered pretty exotic in Islamic culture. The psychoanalysis hasn’t been invented and developed by Muslims. Islam doesn’t think much of introspection, it instead looks out for the enemy outwardly. Let’s see if you’ll be able to make a living among this attitude.

To all church employees:

it is expected of you to behave even less conspicuously than before.

To all monks and nuns:

Your position is forbidden in Islam. Monastery’s are not worth being protected. The accumulated wealth, including all church real estate, would definitely be very welcome in an islamic charity foundation.

To all female judges:

It is not allowed in Islam for women to practice law. You will be let go.

To all judges:

The current constitution will be further under pressure. Rights and justice are essential fields in Islam that it will want to occupy. The goal, Shariah and an islamic legal system, first only for muslims but later for all, is something that’s never far from focus.

To all teachers, students, and studying:

There will be a strict separation of genders enforced during teaching events. The curriculums will be islamized. The curriculum of the IS for example looks like this: Memorizing of the koran, read, write, basic math. For boys militaristic education is added. For the admission to higher studies (college, universities) it is mandatory to know the koran by memory.

To all curators and visitors of art museums:

There won’t be so many exhibitions to see anymore. Statues are forbidden. Pictures of people as well.

…To all musicians, singers, concert goers and music dealers:

Composers such as Bach, Händel, Haydn, Beethoven, Mozart, Mahler, Schönberg are unknown to Islamic culture. Opera and symphonies, instruments such as the organ and the piano, also do not belong to the islamic culture. It’s seen as righteous to destroy musical instruments. The female singing voice endangers morale. Music and singing are only tolerated as long as they don’t disturb the senses. The highest art form in Islam is the recitation of the koran. It virtually is the “music” of Islam.

To all dancers and those who love to see dance:

Ballet is not islamic. Dance is forbidden. It’s clear when one looks at the Verbot of mixed genders in the public space and the Verbot of stimulating senses through music and movement (dance). There will be no more opera balls, they’ll be a thing of the past.

To all athletes and sports fans:

Sport is pagan. Olympic games are idolatry. This attitude was – for instance – also held by the church father Tertullian, which again is an example of Christendom life under Islam. The Olympic games were indeed held in the honor of antique gods.

To all poets, writers, dramatists and readers:

Lyric is being held in high esteem in islamic culture, but only in islamic language. The novel is, despite the Egyptian recipient of the literary nobel price Nagîb Mahfûz, still foreign to Islamic culture and is rejected by many religious authorities because novels create fictional worlds that divert attention from Allah. Especially Science Fiction is seen as presumptive and blasphemous, because only Allah knows the future. Instead of writing novels and to read, it is suggested to stay busy with reading the Koran.

To all fashion designers:

Fashion for women in the typical western style will only be worn in a controlled family environment or in a purely female company. You should therefore cancel your drafts and offers. Men’s wear, too, will change. Ties will disappear (especially because of their crucifix-ian outline), and especially those made from silk, because silk is haram to men.

To all perfume makers:

Alcohol is forbidden as a basis for perfume. You should start to learn how to manufacture perfumes based on oil.

In conclusion to all men:

The decadence of lacking will for power over women has come to an end.

And to all women:

Because an emancipated goes to hell, it is therefore the duty of the community to save you from emancipation. True emancipation is modesty, modesty is freedom. Also prohibitions and patronization are true emancipators. Imprisonment is grant for protection. Disobedient women are not women.

-vladtepesblog