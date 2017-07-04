Cool: Givealittle set up for Team New Zealand

A Taranaki man has set up a fundraising page to raise money for New Zealand’s next America’s Cup challenge.

In the week since the America’s Cup became New Zealand’s cup again, much was said about how the team won the cup on a much smaller budget than their opponents. And how they are going to raise funds to defend the cup next time.

So, Emirates Team New Zealand fan, New Plymouth real estate agent Reuben Doyle, has set up a givealittle page to raise $10 million to help kickstart the defence.

“Givealittle New Zealand have official approval from Team New Zealand that they’re grateful for any funds raised. Givealittle collect the money and pay it direct to Team New Zealand,” he said.

Emirates Team New Zealand only got to Bermuda on a wing and a prayer, Doyle said.

“The average New Zealander enjoyed getting up in the morning and watching the races. I’d argue that there is more interest in Team New Zealand than New Zealand playing the Lions. This is an opportunity for the grassroots Kiwis to back Team New Zealand in America’s Cup 36.”

Doyle set the page up a couple of days ago and said it was a good opportunity for regular Kiwis to get behind the next campaign.

“People who say that it’s just for rich boys and their toys? There will always be detractors, however, the people I talk to are not rich and they’re not sailors either, but they love watching. It’s the talk of town.”

Doyle said it would take one million Kiwis giving $10 dollars each to reach the target.

“I’ve had a lot of enjoyment over the years from watching Team New Zealand and know a lot of New Zealanders have too.”

Last week Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton told Seven Sharp he had been worried he wouldn’t be able to pay his team.

“Ironically, we pay salaries on the 15th of each month, and until we won the Louis Vuitton a week and a half ago, I couldn’t actually pay the 15th salaries so it’s been pretty tight.”

And the team were trying to sell some of their equipment.

The government gave $5 million to keep the team going after San Francisco, but then decided against any further assistance.

However on Monday they stumped up another $5m to keep the team together before the defence began.