A different take on the Taranaki doctor issue

A small Taranaki town will get two new doctors to help fill a massive shortage of GPs in the area, but residents will have to wait more than three months before they arrive.

Downtown PateaIt was difficult to get people to work in Patea, and other small towns like it, said a spokesman for the New Zealand Rural General Practitioners. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

The doctors will step in after the only full-time doctor at the Patea Health Centre left earlier this week.

The replacement doctors, a couple from England, won’t arrive until October and they’re only on a three month contract.

That’s left Patea residents Alison and Peter Mudgway shocked. Mrs Mudgway said other locals she spoke to were also surprised there would be no doctors in the town for three months.

“What are we going to do? … Especially if they’ve got a heart condition, or the ones who’ve got diabetes, or have had cancer and or have to be on certain medications,” Mrs Mudgway said.

Mr Mudgway has diabetes and kidney problems and sees the local doctor about once a month.

He said he didn’t know what he’d do without a local doctor, given the 20 minute journey to Hawera was outside of his budget.