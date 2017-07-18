Dirty Politics Podcast – Episode 1 – Cunningham’s law

Welcome to my first podcast.
This month all podcasts will be freely available, from next month they will become part of the Silver Membership offering. All podcasts will become freely available one week after first publishing.
Thank you to the generous donors who have allowed for the purchasing of the microphone, studio arm and headphones.
This is just the start, there is much more to come and new episodes are being booked and scheduled.
Enjoy my first episode.
